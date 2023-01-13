JMP Securities Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $25.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

