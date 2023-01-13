IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

