Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

