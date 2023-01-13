Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

