Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

