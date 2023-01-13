Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

