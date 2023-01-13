Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 20,214 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

AMAT opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

