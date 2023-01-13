Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

