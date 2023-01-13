State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.29% of Howard Hughes worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

NYSE:HHC opened at $82.33 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

