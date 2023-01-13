Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

