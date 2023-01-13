The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 385,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

