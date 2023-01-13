iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

