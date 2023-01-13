Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 181,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

STTK opened at $3.09 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

