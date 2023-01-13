Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trex by 293.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Trex by 1,176.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $49.69 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

