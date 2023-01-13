Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

