STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $35.41 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About STAG Industrial

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.