Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.97 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

