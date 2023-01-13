Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $18.75 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

