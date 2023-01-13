State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,401.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,239.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

