Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 174.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.