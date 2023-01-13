iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.