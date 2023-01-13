Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $83.56 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

