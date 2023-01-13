Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

