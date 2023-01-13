Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.05.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $470.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $730.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

