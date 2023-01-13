Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 308,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 575,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

AEP opened at $96.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.