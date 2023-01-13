Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $316.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $509.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.