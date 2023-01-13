Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.