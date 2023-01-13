Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

