Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

