Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,129 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

WHR opened at $154.14 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $230.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

