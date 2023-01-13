Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $8,462,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 12,231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.32.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.