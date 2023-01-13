Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.