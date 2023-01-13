Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

