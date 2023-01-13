Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

