Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

