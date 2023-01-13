Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $109.46 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 5.0% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $109,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

