Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

PXD stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.26. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

