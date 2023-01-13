Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,877,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 50,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

