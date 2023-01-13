GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,887 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

