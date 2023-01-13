GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Masimo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $254.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.