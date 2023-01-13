GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,726,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $294.34.

