Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $36,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

CCEP stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.