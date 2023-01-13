Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $44,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.64.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $251.97 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

