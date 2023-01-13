Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $413.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

