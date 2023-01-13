Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $46,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 665.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 21.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

KMX opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

