Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $87.78 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

