800 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 148.8% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 98,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 122.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.37.

TRU stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

