1,200 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

