Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $55,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $104.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

