Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 800 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.